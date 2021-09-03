Gardaí seek public’s help in locating missing woman in Dublin

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing woman who was last seen in Dublin.

Carol O’Sullivan (55) was last seen in the Dublin 1 area, on Wednesday September 1.

She is described as being 5ft 3in in height, with a stocky build and greying hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a navy hoodie, a black t-shirt and black tracksuit bottoms with black shoes.

Gardaí and Carol’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.