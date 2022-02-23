Gardaí seek public’s assistance in locating woman (50) missing from Bray area

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 50 year old Wicklow woman.

Barbara Bracken has been missing from Bray, Co Wicklow, since approximately 11:30am yesterday, Tuesday, 22nd February.

Ms Bracken is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Ms Bracken’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 6665300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.