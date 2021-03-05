Gardaí seek person of interest after man (50s) found dead in Dublin home

The man's body was found on Wednesday evening in the Ballastown area of Lusk in the bedroom of a residence.

Gardaí are investigating the unexplained circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50s in north Dublin.

The body of the Polish national was found in a bedroom at a residence in the Ballastown area of Lusk at approximately 5pm on Wednesday, March 3.

Gardaí wish to speak to a male pedestrian who was on the Skerries Road, Commons Lane or Hill Lane, Lusk between the hours of 6pm and 8pm on Monday, March 1, 2021.

The man was wearing a navy blue tracksuit bottoms and a black zip up bomber jacket and was carrying a distinctive ‘Lidl Deluxe’ shopping bag, which is black with white writing on it.

The last known movements of the deceased are on the evening of Monday, March 1.

The man’s body was transported to Dublin City Morgue, Whitehall, Co Dublin where a post-mortem took place on Thursday, March 4.

Details of the post mortem results are not being released for operational reasons.

The scene continues to be preserved and examinations are ongoing by the Garda Technical Bureau and Divisional Scenes of Crime personnel.

Gardaí have established an incident room at Balbriggan Garda station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing and a number of witness statements have already been taken.

A family liaison officer has also been appointed to establish contact and liaise with the family of the deceased male.

Gardaí are looking to speak with any person with any information in relation to this ongoing investigation.

Gardai at Balbriggan Garda Station are appealing for motorists with dashcam footage who were in or around the area of Ballastown, Lusk, Co. Dublin between Monday, March 1 and 5pm Wednesday, March 3.

Any person with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station 01-6664500 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors