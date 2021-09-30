| 13.8°C Dublin

Gardaí seek help tracing two children missing from Dublin

Nikita (13) and Simone (12) were last seen on Tuesday 

Seoirse Mulgrew

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of two sisters who are missing from Co Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of sisters Nikita (13) and Simone (12) Twomey, missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22 since Tuesday, September 28.

Both Nikita and Simone were last seen on Tuesday evening at approximately 4:00pm in the Red Cow area of Clondalkin.

Nikita is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height with long red hair and of slim build.

Simone is described as being approximately 5ft in height with red hair and of slim build. They were wearing black leggings with black tops. Nikita was wearing a black hoodie.

Gardaí and the family of both girls are concerned for their wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

