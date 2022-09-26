Gardaí seek help to trace missing man (33) from Co Kerry

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from Co Kerry since Saturday night.

Donal Kennedy (33) was last seen at 11.30pm on Saturday night, September 24, on Main Street in Ballybunion.

He is described as being approximately 6 foot in height, with a slim build, dark brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen, Donal was wearing a long sleeve white top.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Ballybunion Garda Station on 068 27104, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Read More

Mr Kennedy’s family is very concerned for his welfare.

His family and friends have shared pictures of Donal on social media and are asking members of the public to help in any way they can.

In a Facebook post, Mr Kennedy’s employers SL Controls wrote: “Our colleague Donal Kennedy has been missing since Saturday evening where he was last seen in Ballybunion town at around 11pm.

“Family and friends have not heard from him since and they have become very concerned.

“A search commenced outside Ballybunion Garda Station at 8.00am this morning, Monday, and anyone that might be available to assist is very welcome.

“Anybody that might have seen Donal is asked to call 087-9055876 or call any garda station.”