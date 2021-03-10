Gardaí seek help in tracing young mother and baby daughter missing from Co Clare

16-year-old Larisa Rostas was last seen on Sunday, March 7, in Ennis.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in locating 16-year-old Larisa Maria Rostas and her 10-month-old daughter Narcisa Rostas, who are missing from their home in Ennis, Co. Clare.

Larisa and Narcisa were last seen on Sunday morning, March 7.

10-month-old Narcisa Rostas.

Whatsapp 10-month-old Narcisa Rostas.

Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Larisa is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area as well as her hometown of Ennis, Co Clare.

She is described as 5ft 2in with dyed red hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Larisa or Narcisa were wearing at the time they went missing.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts or who can assist Gardaí in locating Larisa and Narcisa are asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

