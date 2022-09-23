Gardaí seek help in tracing missing Kerry cyclist (60)

Phil Horgan was last seen in Tralee on Thursday. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Phil Horgan (60) who is missing from Co Kerry.

Mr Horgan was last seen in the Tralee area of Kerry on Thursday, September 22.

He was last seen with a blue mountain bike with a yellow saddle, wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey hoodie with the "Hercules” logo from a local gym, and red shoes.

Phil is described as being approximately 5ft 8in in height with a medium build, grey hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Phil's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Phil's whereabouts are asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.