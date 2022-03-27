| 12°C Dublin

Gessica Batulescu was last seen in Enniscorthy in Friday. Photo: Gardaí.

Gessica Batulescu was last seen in Enniscorthy in Friday. Photo: Gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 17-year-old Gessica Batulescu.

Gessica has been missing from the Enniscorthy area of Wexford since Friday, March 25.

Gessica is described as being 5’ 5” in height, of slim build with long black hair.

When last seen she was wearing a blue jacket, black jeans and black Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Gessica’s whereabouts is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

