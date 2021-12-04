| 5°C Dublin

Gardaí seek help in tracing missing Dublin teen (16)

Joseph 'Jodie' Burns was last seen in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on Wednesday. Photo: Gardaí. Expand

Joseph 'Jodie' Burns was last seen in the Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on Wednesday. Photo: Gardaí.

Eoghan Moloney

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Joseph ‘Jodie’ Burns (16) who went missing on Wednesday, December 1.

Jodie was last seen in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on Wednesday

Jodie is described as being 5’ 11” in height, with short, blonde hair, blue eyes and a slim build.

When last seen, Jodie was wearing a navy Nike tracksuit and a black jacket. He also had a black gym bag in his possession.

Anyone with any information on Jodie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.


