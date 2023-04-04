Gardaí search for man with bandaged hand as woman stabbed to death in Limerick

The scene outside where the fatal assault took place on O'Curry Street, Limerick Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Gardaí investigating the violent death of a young woman in Limerick care seeking to trace a man who was seen entering a shop with a bandaged hand.

The man is understood to have washed his hands before leaving the shop.

It is understood that the young woman who died was a Romanian national aged in her 20s and that she was stabbed to death.

Gardai have interviewed staff at the shop and removed a number of items from the premises, which is situated close to the scene of the fatal assault.

The man entered the shop with one of his hands wrapped in a makeshift bandage before washing his hands and leaving the premises again with his hand wrapped again in the bandage.

Gardaí are anxious to speak to the man in order to be able to rule him in or out of their enquiries.

When asked about this, a garda spokesman said it does not comment on the specifics of ongoing investigations.

The woman’s body was discovered inside an apartment block on Dock Road, just off O’Curry Street, at around 1.30pm.

Gardaí said she died in a “fatal assault”, but they did not disclose specific details of her injuries.

A garda forensic unit conducted a technical examination of the scene and investigators called in the office of the State Pathologist to perform a post mortem.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and have asked that anyone who has camera footage from the Dock Road and O’Curry Street areas between 1pm and 2pm today to make this available. They are asked to contact investigating gardaí at Henry Street garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Prayers were being said for the young victim at the Redemptorist church, located a few streets away from the scene of the fatal assault.

Fr Seamus Enright, Rector of the religious order in Limerick, said: “We are horrified that such violence has come to our own community.

“We remember the young woman in our prayers and all those who are grieving for her, and we will be pray for her especially at Mass this evening and tomorrow.

“A death like this reminds us of how precious life is and how we must do everything we possibly can to protect and enhance life - and I’d appeal to anybody with information to cooperate with An Garda Siochána,” Fr Enright added.

It is understood that there are around 16 apartments in the building where the young woman’s body was found.

Limerick Fianna Fáil TD, Willie O’Dea said: “It’s an unspeakable tragedy, death by violence is always a terrible tragedy, but it’s definitely worse when the person is young, in their 20s, with their whole life in front of them.

“Limerick has come an awful long way from the bad old days of gang crime, and constant stabbings and assaults and murders, and we want to see Limerick continue to go forward.

“There is a lot of cameras around the area so there could be some information available (to gardaí), so I would ask the public to cooperate fully to make sure there is a successful prosecution for this horrific crime,” Mr O’Dea added.

The area is frequented by a sizable migrant community.

Local Muslim councillor Abul Kalam Azad Talukder appealed to the community “to be careful”.

“If you see anything suspect just call to your local garda station, don't hesitate, the garda are always there helpful to us, and be united as a community,” he said.

“People in the area are very shocked. In the last five to 10 years this arena has improved a lot, if you were talking about 10-15 years ago it was different, but today there are a lot of young families, professional people, residing here.

“It is very very shocking for us to hear this. The gardaí are doing their job properly and hopefully they will find the (perpetrator) shortly.”