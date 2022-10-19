Gardaí renew appeal into the deaths of two teenagers following Belturbet Bombing in 1972

Patrick Stanley (16), of Clara, Co Offaly was killed as a result of the bomb

A number of lines of inquiry are being investigated by gardaí after a review of the investigation into the 1972 Belturbet bombing that killed two teenagers.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Ballyconnell Garda Station, gardaí said today.

At 10.28pm on December 28, 1972, a car bomb exploded outside Farrelly’s Bar and McGowan’s Drapery on Main Street, Belturbet, Co Cavan.

Two children, Patrick Stanley (16), of Clara, Co Offaly, and Geraldine O’Reilly (15), of Drumacon, Belturbet, Co Cavan, were killed instantly. Eight more people were injured.

The Pat Finucane Centre, along with the O'Reilly and Stanley families, welcomed the development and urged people to come forward.

The human rights group said the teenagers had lost their lives in a no-warning loyalist bomb attack, adding: "We have supported the two families for almost 20 years and, at last, we have this very significant and positive development in the case.

"We appeal for anyone with information to contact the Gardai," it said.

Mr Stanley was survived by his parents, Teresa and Joe, who are both now deceased, and his nine siblings.

A keen hurler, Gaelic footballer and soccer player, Patrick had recently won an All-Star award for Gaelic football with his school, Árd Scoil Ciarán.

He had applied for a cadetship in the Army and, at the time of his murder, was temporarily employed by local businessman, Pat Jennings as a helper on a Calor Gas delivery lorry.

On December 28, there was a problem with the lorry. He and the driver decided to stay in Belturbet overnight.

When the bomb exploded, Patrick was in the public phone kiosk on Main Street, trying to telephone his parents to tell them he would not be home.

Miss O’Reilly was survived by her parents, Mary Kate and Joseph, who are now deceased, and her seven siblings.

Geraldine was the youngest of her family and had completed her Group Certificate examination the previous June, gaining six honours and intended on taking up a career in nursing.

She had come into town with her brother Anthony to get food from a local restaurant. She was in the restaurant, when the car containing the bomb, which was parked directly opposite, exploded resulting in Geraldine sustaining fatal injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the Belturbet Bombing on December 28, 1972, to contact the incident room at Ballyconnell Garda Station 049 9525580, the Garda confidential line Free-phone 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers 1800 250025.