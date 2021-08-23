Gardaí in Tullamore have renewed their appeal for information from the public in relation to the disappearance of Fiona Pender on August 23, 1996.

Fiona was last seen at around 6am on the morning of Friday, August 23, when she was at her flat at Church Street, Tullamore.

Fiona, who was 25 when she disappeared, was described as being 5ft 5in in height, with long blonde hair. Fiona was wearing bright coloured clothing and white leggings and was seven months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.

This incident has been the subject of a sustained Garda investigation, by the investigation team based at Tullamore Garda Station and Portlaoise Garda Station.

No person has been brought to justice for the disappearance of Fiona at this time.

Read More

Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw or has any information in relation to the disappearance of Fiona, who has not spoken to Gardaí, to please come forward and speak to our investigation team.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any person who may have previously come forward who felt they could not provide Gardaí with all the information they had in relation to this matter, to contact the investigation team again.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you might believe it to be, to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on (057) 8674100, or any Garda Station, or anyone who wishes to provide information confidentially should contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Read More



