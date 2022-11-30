An Garda Síochána is renewing an appeal for information on the murder of a woman in Co Galway 27 years ago.

47-year-old Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was murdered on November 30, 1997.

Ms Costello O’Shaughnessy was originally from the Corofin area of the county and was a well-known taxi driver in the city. At the time of her death, she was driving a Silver Toyota Carina registration number 97-G-6663.

Eileen started work at 8am on the morning of November 30 and worked throughout the day. At 8pm that evening, she informed her taxi base that she was taking a fare to Claregalway.

Approximately 20 minutes later the taxi base attempted to contact Ms Costello O’Shaughnessy, but received no answer. At 9pm she was due to meet the owner of the taxi in Galway to handover the car and keys, however, she failed to meet as agreed. The last known contact with Ms Costello O’ Shaughnessy was at 8pm.

At this stage Eileen’s colleagues grew concerned for her whereabouts and searched the city for her taxi. Just before midnight the taxi was discovered at Lydon house bakery on the Tuam Road, Galway, where it became apparent that Ms Costello O’Shaughnessy may have been injured, and a search of the area commenced.

The following morning, December 1, 1997, the body of Eileen Costello O’Shaughnessy was discovered at Tinkers Lane, Knockdoemore just off the N17. She had been assaulted and murdered and a murder investigation was launched.

Launching the renewed appeal for information, Detective Superintendent Shane Cummins said the investigation into Ms Costello O’Shaughnessy’s murder “continues to be live”.

"We are conscious that we now live in a very different era to 1997 and now with that passage of time, people may feel more comfortable sharing information with us,” he said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may be in a position to assist with progressing the following lines of enquiry:

“At approximately 8.30pm on the N17 close to Tinkers Lane a woman with blonder hair was seen walking in the direction of Galway against oncoming traffic. She was at the hard shoulder and appeared in a distracted state. This woman has never been identified,” a garda spokesperson said.

“At 8.45pm a motorist observed Eileen’s taxi a silver Toyota Carina registration number 97-G-6663 driving erratically on the N17 towards Galway city. As the cars approached Leaders shop the motorist overtook the taxi and saw a man with a beard driving it. The taxi turned left in Lydon house bakery. This man has never been identified.

“At approximately 9pm a man was seen jumping down from a wall close to Lydon house bakery and walking in the direction of Galway. He was wearing a green jacket and carrying a small canvass bag. This man has never been identified

“Finally a small red car was seen at 2am at Tinkers lane where Eileen’s body was found. The car had reversed up the laneway and had the parking lights on. The occupants of this car have never been identified.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact gardaí in Oranmore on 091-388030, or alternatively, they can “contact your local garda station,” Detective Superintendent Cummins said.