Gardaí release traffic plans for President Biden’s Louth, Dublin and Mayo visits

Artists Padraig Mitchell and Lesley Lackey put the finishing touches to a mural of Joe Biden in the centre of Ballina ahead of the US Presidential visit. Picture: Gerry Mooney

Gardaí have released details of the extensive traffic arrangements that will be in place across parts counties Louth, Dublin and Mayo during US President Joe Biden’s visit.

President Biden arrived in Belfast last night and will be in Ireland until Friday.

Gardaí said there is likely to be disruption at times in Louth, Mayo and Dublin as they implement their security and travel plan for the visit.

People travelling in the affected areas are asked to plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays.

President Biden’s visit will primarily be concentrated in Co Louth from late this afternoon and evening. On Thursday Mr Biden will spend the day in Dublin and, on Friday, the visit will primarily be concentrated in Co Mayo from the early afternoon into the late evening.

He will arrive and depart at Dublin Airport at various times over the course of his four-day visit and gardaí said anyone flying this week should allow extra time to arrive at the airport due to possible rolling road closures, particularly late on Wednesday and early on Friday.

The same advice stands for anyone flying from Knock Ireland West airport on Friday morning, where Mr Biden will fly to from Dublin.

“In general, traffic restrictions for the visit will be kept to the minimum required and it is intended that any impact on the public will be localised and minimal,” a garda statement said.

“However, the public can expect localised road closures to facilitate events and temporary rolling road closures to facilitate security escorts over the course of the 12th – 15th April 2023.”

Carlingford village and Dundalk town centre are open for business today, but access to Dundalk town centre via Clanbrassil Street and Market Square is restricted to pedestrian access only with further wider restrictions from 5pm.

Gardaí said additional traffic restrictions will take place in Carlingford from 4pm.

“If attending either Carlingford Village or Dundalk Town Centre members of the public are encouraged not to be in possession of large bags,” a garda statement said.

“For security reasons pedestrians seeking to access certain areas and any bags in their possession may be subject to search. Any item that could be determined to be a safety hazard, including but not limited to large items such as flag poles, tripods, folding steps, folding chairs etc may be restricted.”

Gardaí have confirmed that the following traffic management measures, for security reasons, are in place for Dublin:

Monday April 10 - from 7am, Parking restrictions on Earlsfort Terrace, Leeson Street Lower, Hatch Street Lower, Castle Street and Ship Street (until Saturday April 15).

Tuesday April 11 – from 7am Earlsfort Terrace closed to traffic, pedestrian access to businesses on Earlsfort Terrace via Hatch Street only (until Saturday April 15).

Wednesday 12/ Thursday 13 April – Phoenix Park will be closed to all access, traffic and pedestrians, from 5pm Wednesday until 5pm on Thursday (arrangements are in place for local access only).

President Biden’s Irish visit will culminate in trip to Co Mayo, where he will make a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral, in Ballina town centre.

Gardaí said traffic restrictions will be in place across the county as the Presidential motorcade travels around Mayo.

The following traffic restrictions will be in place on Friday as a result of the presidential visit:

From approximately 12.30pm to 3pm temporary traffic restrictions may occur on the N17 between Charlestown and Claremorris.

Diversions will be in place during any traffic restrictions.

From approximately 1.30pm to 3.30pm temporary traffic restrictions may occur on the N5 between Charlestown and Castlebar.

Diversions will be in place during any traffic restrictions

From approximately 12noon to 5.00pm local traffic restrictions will be in place in Castlebar.

From 10am on 14th April until after the public event finishes in Ballina access to Ballina will be restricted to local residents and business workers only.

The N59 through Ballina will be closed to traffic from 10am for the duration of the event.

A public event will be held in Ballina from 6pm on Friday evening. Those wishing to attend the event must register on the US Mission Ireland website.

Gardaí have recommended that those travelling to the event make use of shuttle buses that will be provided. A number of park and shuttle bus services will be in place at the following locations:

Zone 1 – Knockmore: GAA Car Park, Drop-off and return location: Junction of James Street & Hill Street.

Zone 2 – Castleconnor Community Centre Car-Park: Drop-off and return location: Bunree Industrial Estate.

Zone 3 – Crossmolina: various parking around town, Drop-off and return location: Mercy Road. Zone 4 – North Ballina: McVann Furniture, Killala Road, Drop-off and return location: Bohernasup.

Gardaí have reminded members of the public that drones and other ”unmanned aircraft systems” are generally “prohibited within 5km of any Airport, over urban areas, over crowds and in other restricted areas”.

"Non-compliance is a criminal offence,” the garda statement added.

“Members of the public travelling in the affected areas, Louth 12th April, Dublin (Phoenix Park/ South City Centre) 12th /13th April and Mayo 14th April are be asked to plan their journeys during this period to ensure to leave enough time for possible traffic disruptions and to expect some localised delays.”