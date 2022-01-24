Gardaí are appealing for information about a number of robberies which occurred in the Mullingar area on Saturday January 22nd.

Investigating Gardaí said at approximately 2:45am on Saturday morning, a light purple coloured Toyota Vitz – part registration 10 D - was taken from a housing estate in Mullingar town centre.

Gardaí believe this vehicle was subsequently connected with a number of robberies in the Mullingar area over the course of Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:40pm, three males entered a filling station in Irishtown, Mullingar and threatened staff with weapons including an what has been described as a baseball bat.

At approximately 7:55pm, three males entered a shop in the Ballinea area of Mullingar and threatened staff.

The males fled the scene in a vehicle with a quantity of cash and cigarettes in both of these incidents and no injuries were reported.

At approximately 8:45pm Gardaí received reports of a car on fire in Barley Hill, Kilbeggan, County Westmeath.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services and the car has since been confirmed as the light purple coloured Toyota Vitz.

Gardaí in Mullingar are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Abbeylands area of Mullingar in the early hours of Saturday, 22nd January, or in the Irishtown and Ballinea areas of Mullingar between 7pm and 8:30pm, to make this footage available to them.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage and were in the Barley Hill area of Kilbeggan between 8pm and 8:45pm on Saturday to come forward.

Members of the public are also being asked to report any knowledge of a number of males who may have been walking or loitering in the Barley Hill area or at any location which seemed suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.