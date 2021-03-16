| 9.1°C Dublin

Gardaí raid suspected shebeen in south Dublin

Suspected shebeen in Monkstown Expand

Close

Suspected shebeen in Monkstown

Suspected shebeen in Monkstown

Suspected shebeen in Monkstown

Amy Blaney

Gardaí searched a suspected shebeen in Monkstown, Dun Laoghaire, south Dublin, following a report that a number of people had gathered on a private premises.

The premises was searched on Saturday, by officers investigating alleged breaches of liquor licensing legislation a statement today said.

Gardaí attended the scene and found a number of people gathered, as well as kegs, bar equipment and suspected drugs.

The people were issued fines for breaching Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations – Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

One man in his 20s was arrested for public order offenses and has since been release without charges.

A search of the premises was conducted under warrant and gardaí seized a number of beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment. A small quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized by gardaí.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning and evening.

This field is required

Online Editors

Most Watched

Privacy