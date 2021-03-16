Gardaí raid suspected shebeen in south Dublin

Gardaí searched a suspected shebeen in Monkstown, Dun Laoghaire, south Dublin, following a report that a number of people had gathered on a private premises.

The premises was searched on Saturday, by officers investigating alleged breaches of liquor licensing legislation a statement today said.

Gardaí attended the scene and found a number of people gathered, as well as kegs, bar equipment and suspected drugs.

The people were issued fines for breaching Regulation 4 of the Health Act, 1947 Regulations – Restriction on the Movement of Persons.

One man in his 20s was arrested for public order offenses and has since been release without charges.

A search of the premises was conducted under warrant and gardaí seized a number of beer taps, kegs, gas cylinders and other bar equipment. A small quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized by gardaí.

Enquiries are ongoing and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Online Editors