Gardaí question solicitor over assault of legal colleague

A solicitor has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting another legal professional in Dublin last week.

The man, aged in his 40s, is currently being held at the Bridewell garda station in the city centre.

An investigation was launched after gardaí were alerted to an alleged assault on Wolfe Tone Quay on February 11.

Two men, who are both lawyers, were involved in the altercation at around 11am and one suffered a suspected broken nose.

The injured male, also aged in his 40s, was later hospitalised where his injuries were assessed and treated.

This morning gardaí arrested a suspect on suspicion of assault causing harm.

The solicitor is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and can be held for a period of up to 24 hours.

He must then either be charged, or released from custody pending a file to the DPP.

The man is a well-known legal professional and criminal lawyer.

Gardaí were carrying out a checkpoint last week when they were alerted to the altercation.

Both parties were quickly identified and gardaí believe the incident began over a professional row between the men.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed that one man is currently in garda custody in relation to the incident.

In a previous statement they said: "Gardaí at the Bridewell have commenced an investigation following an alleged assault incident between two males on Wolf Tone Quay, Dublin 7 shortly after 11am on Thursday 11th February 2021.

"One of the men involved sustained facial injuries in the incident. Investigating Gardaí have identified both parties involved and enquiries are ongoing," the spokesman added.

Online Editors