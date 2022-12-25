Gardai are investigating if a man who died on Christmas Eve had been attacked by up to four men armed with hammers in his Louth home.

The victim, named locally as Brian Reynolds (40s), suffered serious injuries following the suspected gang attack in Drogheda last Thursday, December 22.

Detectives believe the incident was targeted and are probing if associates of a local crime gang were involved.

Brian Reynolds also ran a local store near his home, although robbery is not believed to be a motive at this stage.

Up to four men are believed to have taken part in the assault which happened at the victim’s residence in Rathmullen Park.

Emergency services were alerted at around 7.30pm and Mr Reynolds was transferred to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital nearby.

However, despite the best efforts of medical personnel he was pronounced dead yesterday.

Gardai announced details of the death this afternoon saying they are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding it.

A source told Independent.ie that a murder investigation is expected to be launched once a formal post-mortem examination is completed.

“All indications at this stage are that this man died following a targeted attack carried out by people who have connections to the (anti-Maguire) gang.

“The investigation is still in the early stages though and several lines of inquiry are still being looked at."

The anti-Maguire faction are led by two brothers currently on the run from gardai becuase they are facing serious charges in this jurisdiction.

They were involved in a violent feud in Drogheda for several years with associates of mob boss Owen Maguire which led to four murders.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the death of a man who was discovered in County Louth with serious injuries on Thursday 22nd December 2022 and subsequently passed away on Saturday 24th December 2022.

“The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at approximately 7:30pm on Thursday 22nd December 2022 at a residence in Rathmullan Park, Drogheda, County Louth.

“He was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda where he passed away on the evening of Saturday 24th December 2022.

“The office of the State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted on Monday 26th December 2022, the results of which will assist in determining the course of the investigation,” the spokesman said.

“A full technical examination of the scene at Rathmullan Park has been conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station,” the spokesman added.