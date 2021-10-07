Gardaí probe bones discovered in partially demolished Cork pub

GARDAÍ have sought the assistance of the State Pathologist and a forensic anthropologist after possible human remains were discovered in a partially demolished Cork pub.

The former Nancy Spain's Pub on Barrack Street is currently being demolished as part of a major 32-unit social housing development.

Workmen were operating on site when, as the floor of the former pub was being dug up, suspected bones were spotted.

The building involved is believed to be over 200 years old.

All work was immediately halted after the discovery was made and the authorities were notified.

Gardaí attended the site and forensic experts will now examine the suspected remains in situ.

The suspected remains were discovered during the removal of an old floor installation.

Detectives will now be assisted by officials from the State Pathologists Office and a forensic anthropologist.

If the bones are confirmed as human, a full investigation will be launched.

It is understood that the bones are believed to have been there for some time.

One source said the remains are not recent and are most likely to prove to be historic.

One theory is that they could potentially be linked to the War of Independence.

Gardaí said the nature of their investigation will be determined by the results of the expert forensic and medical examination.

Barrack Street ranks as one of the oldest parts of Cork city and once led to the main southern entrance gate to the medieval city complete with its bridge and gatehouse prison.

Executions once took place at the prison during British rule with the heads of prisoners subsequently displayed over the bridge which allowed entrance to the city centre.

Over recent years, Barrack Street has been undergoing a major renewal and refurbishment programme - with the 17th Century Elizabeth Fort, Ireland's best preserved star shaped fort in an urban setting, the centrepiece of ambitious local cultural and tourism developments.

As part of the urban renewal programme a number of restaurants and cafes have opened in the area over recent years making the area one of the most vibrant in Cork.

However, Nancy Spain’s Pub closed over a decade ago.

The building in which it operated had been in an increasingly poor condition.

Pubs under a number of other names had also operated from the premises over the past 100 years.

It was eventually decided that the premises – as well as several other local structures – would provide the site for a multi-million Euro social housing development aimed at reviving the residential nature of the area.

Some 32 homes will now be provided under the scheme.

Nancy Spain's was formerly one of Cork's most beloved small music venues and gave Welsh singer-songwriter David Gray his first Cork gig in 1992.

It also hosted gigs by other acts including Aslan and multiple other aspiring Irish bands.

The area around Nancy Spain's was also famous for several War of Independence actions given the location of British Army and Royal Irish Constabulary bases in the near vicinity.