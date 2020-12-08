Gardaí prevented 14 murders and seized €20m worth of drugs last year – report reveals

A regular-public-attitudes survey showed that, in the third quarter of 2019, there was 92pc public trust in An Garda Síochána, the highest recorded trust level in the last five years.

THE seizure of €20m worth of drugs and the prevention of 14 murders have been highlighted in the latest garda annual report.

The 2019 report was published today and pinpointed a new operating model which Commissioner Drew Harris says gives more resources to growing Garda divisions and increased Garda visibility in communities.

More than 340 gardaí were re-assigned to frontline duties, and the report says there are now more personnel than at any time in its history, including 14,307 Garda members.

A regular-public-attitudes survey showed that, in the third quarter of 2019, there was 92pc public trust in An Garda Síochána, the highest recorded trust level in the last five years.

Under the heading of “National Security & Intelligence”, the report says there were 4,390 higher-risk spontaneous incidents responded to by the Armed Support Unit (ASU); 98 hostage / barricade / suicide incidents dealt with by Garda negotiators; 11 people successfully convicted before the Special Criminal and Higher Courts; and more than 300 refugees security screened by Special Detective Unit (SDU) personnel under the Government’s Irish Refugee Resettlement Programme, in 2019.

Day-to-day

Painting a picture of the day-to-day activities of gardaí, and the level of engagement with the public, the report says there were 4,113 scene-of-crime case files; 923 crime-scene identifications made; and that the Garda Information Services Centre (GISC) received 763,000 calls and created 877,000 incidents on the PULSE system on behalf of gardaí.

In relation to drug seizures, cannabis herb made up the majority of seizures in 2019 in money terms with a value of more than €9m, followed by cocaine at €7.3m, and cannabis plants at €6.8m.

While the assessment of the Policing Plan shows a lot has been achieved, An Garda Síochána also recognises it has more to do.

A list of goals not yet achieved include areas such as regional cyber crime units; TUSLA information sharing; hate-crime policy; missing person status; and human rights of the vulnerable.

Internal affairs

Under the “Internal Affairs” heading, the report notes that during 2019, a total of 1,632 files were opened for dealing with discipline and complaints.

Twenty-four new suspensions were effected, culminating in a total of 48 gardaí suspended at the end of December 2019.

A total 149 new compensation files were opened in respect of gardaí maliciously injured while on duty.

Ten cases were closed and 81 cases were awarded compensation in the High Court totalling €3,668,446 in value.

Statistics

A detailed analysis of statistics in the report shows that the 2016-2018 average for incidents of burglary was 1,485 incidents per month, but the 2019 average was 1,370.

In relation to robberies, the 2016-2018 average was 187 incidents per month, but the 2019 average was 195.

The incidents-of-assault average for 2016-2018 was 1,519 incidents per month, but the 2019 average was 1,757.

Recorded Incidents of sexual crime averaged 243 incidents per month between 2016-2018, but the 2019 the average was 278 per month.

A note on the report says the introduction of a new PULSE recording system in February 2018 means detections data from before and after the upgrade should not be compared.

Organisational

Meanwhile, on an organisational level there were 125 promotions to Inspector and 169 promotions to Sergeant in the period covered by the 2019 report.

"The dedication and determination of Garda personnel to keeping people safe is evident throughout this report. From significant drug seizures, ongoing reductions in burglaries, crime-prevention initiatives, and daily community engagement,” said Commissioner Harris.

"An Garda Síochána’s role in securing the State during the year was also evident from major seizures of weaponry that degraded the capability of dissident groups, convictions for terrorism offences, and large-scale preparations for potential terrorist incidents,” he added.

The overall financial position of the force at the end of December 2019 recorded a total net expenditure of €1.669m, €3m less than the revised annual budget of €1.672m, which included a supplementary estimate of €18m.

Online Editors