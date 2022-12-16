Gardaí outline ‘golden rules’ to avoid shopping fraud over Christmas

Gardaí have issued a set of “golden rules” to avoid becoming a victim of online shopping fraud over the coming weeks.

The force has warned that incidents of cyber crime increase in the lead up to and over the festive period.

Investigators said victims of shopping or purchase fraud are often tricked out their hard earned money in a number of ways, including credit details being stolen or goods not being delivered. In some instances counterfeit items are also sold under false pretences.

To avoid online scams Gardaí said members of the public should take the follow preventative steps when shopping online.

“Buy from trusted sources. Make sure the website you are on is real, not cloned or fake. Make sure there is an ‘https’ at the beginning of the web address and a padlock symbol displayed beside the URL before the purchase is made - this indicates a secure connection,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Another way of determining whether a site is real or not is to look for the trust seals. Trust seals are commonly placed on homepages, login pages, and checkout pages. They’re immediately recognisable and they remind visitors that they are secure on this page. You can click on them to see if they’re real.

“Know the website’s policy on refunds and know your consumer rights. Where selling platforms offer an official, safe way of paying, use this rather than sending money directly to a third party – otherwise use an online payment option such as PayPal, which helps to protect you.

“Check their payment methods, there should be credit cards. Never transfer money directly or pay in cash. Ensure data transfer is secure. If a website is asking you to send money to a random PayPal address, wire it by Western Union, pay in iTunes gift cards or if they only deal in cryptocurrency, that should send up a red flag. The majority of the time, those methods are done to avoid scrutiny and ensure that a transaction can’t be reversed.”

“Don’t enter into off-site communication for a lower cash price. Never purchase through social media or where the offer came to you via social media. Do not under any circumstances use public Wi-Fi when making payments - switch to 3G/4G on your phone if necessary. Independently visit the website of the online sales company as opposed to clicking on social media or pop-up adverts,” they added.

Gardaí said in the period from January 1, 2022, until October 31, 550 online shopping frauds have been reported. The average loss was €1,537 per incident, representing an overall loss to Irish citizens of €845,093.31.

Meanwhile, the business community is frequently targeted by fraudsters using stolen or compromised credit cards, bank accounts or payments, in what is called “card not present fraud”. Businesses who are victims of this fraud will suffer losses under the “charge back” process.

Gardaí said in the first 10 months of 2022, 1,356 card not present frauds have been reported, representing an average loss of €959 or €1,300,527.00 in total.

Gardaí said in a statement: "Businesses are warned to protect their sales and revenues by identifying risks: know their product, know their customers, utilise safe means of payment and use reliable delivery methods. Consumers and businesses must protect their personal data during transactions other than the normal data required to complete a transaction. This site provides advice on all aspects of online shopping.”