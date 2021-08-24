Gardaí on alert for Hutch gang member wanted over horrific stabbing in the capital

Gardaí have been put on alert for a Hutch gang member who is wanted over a horrific stabbing in the capital.

One man suffered serious injuries after being slashed in the face in the Sheriff Street area on Sunday night.

No arrests have yet been made but detectives have identified a chief suspect in the attack.

Gardaí are now hunting for a Hutch gang associate, aged in his 20s, in relation to the stabbing.

The criminal- who can’t be identified for legal reasons- has also been a target of the Kinahan cartel in the past as part of the gangland feud.

Sources told Independent.ie there are fears he may now flee the country following the slash attack and gardaí have been put on alert.

“The suspect has only been back on the streets recently after spending time in custody but he is a particularly volatile individual who can’t seem to keep out of trouble.

“He has not yet been arrested but gardaí are actively looking to question him over this assault.

“There are also concerns he will leave the country so ports and airports have been put on alert in case he attempts to flee before he can be questioned,” the source added.

The suspect is known to gardaí for involvement in robberies and the drugs trade, and has previously been warned of a threat to his life.

He was under threat as part of the Hutch/Kinahan feud which claimed up to 18 lives over a three year period, including several members of the Hutch family.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, the leader of the Hutch criminal gang, is currently in custody in Spain and facing extradition back to Ireland in relation to the Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne in 2016.

His younger associate is now under investigation for the slash attack which happened at around 9pm last Sunday.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí from Store Street and Ambulance services attended at Commons Street/Sheriff Street Lower, Dublin 1, following reports of a stabbing incident.

“A man in his early 30s was taken from the scene to hospital for treatment to a laceration to his face.

“The scene was preserved and examined by local scenes of crime officers. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station (01) 666 8002 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111,” the spokesman added.