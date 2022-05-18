Gardaí make contact with man who handed murdered mum-of-two Lisa Thompson’s ID card in to garda station

Gardaí have made contact with a male witness in the investigation into the murder of mother-of-two Lisa Thompson.

Ms Thompson’s body was discovered on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10 at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin.

Gardaí have CCTV of the man handing the card in at Finglas garda station.

A garda spokesperson said following the public appeal, a man has contacted the investigation team and this witness is currently assisting with their investigation.

“An Garda Síochána in Ballymun wish to thank the public for all their assistance so far in this investigation and continue to appeal to any person who may have any information on the murder of Lisa Thomson, and who has not yet contacted the investigation team, to now make urgent contact at Ballymun garda station at 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” the spokesperson said.

It is understood that gardaí are working on the theory that Ms Thompson was murdered in a frenzied knife attack at her home on the weekend of Saturday, May 7, receiving around a dozen fatal stab wounds.

There was no sign of a break-in or a struggle or fight in her property, backing up the theory that Ms Thompson more than likely knew her killer.

Gardaí believe Ms Thompson’s body may have been in the house for two days before it was found by neighbours on Tuesday afternoon of last week.

Her children have lived with their father for some time and were not in the house with her when she was killed.

Meanwhile, Ms Thompson’s funeral arrangements have been announced.

She will repose at Michael Doyle Funeral Home, Finglas village on Saturday between 3pm and 5pm.

Her removal will take place on Monday morning to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballymun, arriving for 10 o’clock funeral mass. Ms Thompson will be laid to rest privately.

A notice on RIP.ie said Ms Thompson died “tragically” and will be “sadly missed with love” by her children.

“Beloved mother of Kyle and Brook, loving daughter of Bernadette and cherished sister of Ashley and Stefan,” the notice read.

“Lisa will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her children and their father Thomas, mother, siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and love her.”