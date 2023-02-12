Gardaí looking for help in finding missing schoolgirl (14)

Gardaí are looking for help in finding a schoolgirl who went missing before the weekend.

Clodagh Hempenstall (14) is missing from her home in Gorey, Co Wexford since Friday morning, February 10, 2023.

Clodagh is described as being around 5ft 2in in height, of a slim build, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen she was wearing her school uniform.

Gardaí and Clodagh’s family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Clodagh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



