Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in north Dublin this evening.

The victim, aged in his late 30s, suffered fatal knife injuries at a house in Collins Place, Finglas, at around 7pm this evening.

Emergency services were alerted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A female also suffered knife injuries to her hand while attempting to intervene but was not seriously injured.

It is the second murder in north Dublin in less than 12 hours after a woman was discovered with fatal stab wounds in an unrelated incident in Ashtown earlier today. A man is being quizzed in relation to that murder.

In the immediate aftermath of this evening's fatal attack in Finglas two men, aged in their 30s, were arrested by gardaí.

They are being questioned on suspicion of murder at separate garda stations.

A garda spokesman said that the body remains at the scene while the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

“The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

“Two men (both aged in their 30s) have been arrested on suspicion of murder and they are currently being detained at Finglas and Blanchardstown Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 6667500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," the spokesman added.



