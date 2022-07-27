A man who was discovered with serious injuries earlier this month has passed away in hospital.

Gardaí in Co Louth have upgraded the case to a murder investigation.

A garda spokesperson said the force is investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of Marius Juodenas (44), following an incident in Dundalk on Tuesday, July 5.

Mr Juodenas, originally from Lithuania, was set upon close to his home in what gardaí believe was a targeted attack.

He was beaten with a hatchet, or hatchets, and at least one other implement – possibly an iron bar.

He suffered very serious injured and there was massive blood loss at the scene.

“It was miracle that he lasted as long as he did after the sustained attack he suffered,” a senior source said. Gardaí believe the attack was planned.

It is believed he was attacked by three or four men. It is suspected they are also Eastern European nationals connected to the area.

Gardaí quickly identified suspects in the case. A number of searches have been carried out with items seized.

One of the suspects has had “major interaction with gardaí” over the last number of years it is understood.

Officers are following a definite line of inquiry.

“Shortly before 7pm, gardaí attended a house on Barrack Street, in Dundalk, where Marius was discovered with serious injuries,” a statement from the press office said.

"He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he was placed on life support.

“He was pronounced deceased at Beaumont Hospital yesterday, Tuesday, 26th July 2022.

"A post-mortem was conducted today at Dublin City mortuary, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.”

Gardaí have confirmed an incident room has been put in place at Dundalk Garda station and a murder investigation has now commenced under the guidance of a senior investigating officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and is continuing to keep the family informed of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Barrack Street between 6.30pm and 7.00pm on July 5, 2022, to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera, including dash cam, footage is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.