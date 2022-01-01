Gardaí launch burglary and criminal damage investigation following fire at Freemasons lodge

Gardaí have launched a burglary and criminal damage investigation following a fire at the Freemasons' Grand Lodge in Dublin.

At around 5:20pm yesterday gardaí were alerted to an ongoing incident at the property on Molesworth Street.

Upon arrival they discovered the building on fire which was brought under control sometime later with assistance of Dublin Fire Brigade.

Gardaí confirmed a man in his 30s was injured during the incident and was later brought to St James Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Officers have appealed to any members of the public who may have witnessed this incident or who can assist gardaí to contact them.

They are also appealing to any road users who were in these areas at these times who have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.