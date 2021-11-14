Gardaí launch assault investigation after man (60s) seriously injured in incident with hospital personnel at Kerry hospital

A man in his 60s is in a serious condition in Cork University Hospital following an incident with hospital personnel outside University Hospital Kerry on Sunday, November 7.

The man sustained serious injuries in the course of the incident and has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital where his condition is currently understood to be serious.

“At approximately 7pm a man in his 60s sustained a head injury in the course of an incident outside the entrance to University Hospital Kerry with hospital personnel,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Following the incident, the injured man was treated at University Hospital Kerry before being transferred to Cork.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the entrance to A&E at University Hospital Kerry between 5pm and 8pm to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

This investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the South/South West Hospital Group said it could not comment on the matter as “it would be inappropriate for the South/Southwest Hospital Group to comment on an ongoing Garda investigation”.

