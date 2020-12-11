Gardaí issue warning about unsolicited emails and texts about parcel deliveries during the festive period

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public about unsolicited emails and texts about parcel deliveries during the festive period.

The force has received “numerous reports” of scams where customers receive text messages or emails with links to track their deliveries.

One such scam sees messages, which claim that they are from An Post, being sent to customers who are awaiting deliveries and advising people to click on the link in the message for further details.

“While this particular scam involves An Post, Gardaí would like to advise the public to be vigilant against any such email or text involving any organisation,” said a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana.

They added that a screenshot of the email or text should be taken and reported to a local garda station.

The email or text should then be deleted.

The spokesperson said that these texts or emails should not be clicked on, responded to and to not give away personal data.

“An Garda Síochána are advising the public to never click on an unsolicited text or email, never give away personal data like your PIN, card numbers or passwords, and to not respond to such emails or texts,” added the spokesperson.

Other social media scams include websites offering free trial products, investment scams, SOS messages, clickbait, fake friend requests and online shopping fraud.

