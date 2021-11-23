Gardaí issue travel warning around Dublin ahead of planned protest at fuel prices

Gardaí have advised commuters to plan accordingly as the protests may impact early morning traffic in the capital.

Gardaí have warned that traffic in the Dublin region may be significantly impacted by potential planned protests on Wednesday.

The protests are planned by truckers and hauliers in response to rising fuel prices.

It is believed that convoys of trucks, vans and other commercial vehicles will set off from meeting points on the motorway network outside Dublin and will converge on Kildare Street on Wednesday morning.

A Facebook post with details of the protest, which has been shared thousands of times online, shows meeting points along the M1, M2, M3, M4, M7 and M11 between 6-7am on Wednesday.

The Facebook page which posted the advice calls for pedestrian protestors to be on Kildare Street by 7.30am, and said: “All roads lead to Kildare Street or as far as we can get. When we stop don't move!”

In a statement, gardaí said they are aware of a potential protest activity, particularly in the Dublin Region on Wednesday.

“This may impact early morning traffic, particularly on the motorway network from 7am. Commuters should plan accordingly.

“Updated traffic information will be issued as required,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Independent Limerick TD Richard O’Donoghue drove the cab of a lorry into the grounds of Leinster House on Tuesday morning before declaring it was a protest to highlight the “Government’s failure to act on the fuel prices”.

“Tomorrow is a truck protest. I am asking everyone in a truck, bus, car, bicycle, everything, to come out and protest tomorrow about the fuel prices. The Government are taking everything, and all we want is to have something back,” Mr O’Donoghue said in a video on social media.

“We have seen last week that out of every €100 of petrol, our Government takes €57.

“We want them to give something back, to reduce the VAT or customs and excise, so that everyone can pay a little.

“Our children need to get to school on private buses. Our food needs to get to our table from the trucks around this country. Please come out and protest tomorrow and join us over their failure to reduce the VAT and customs in fuel,” he said.