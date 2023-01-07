| 8.3°C Dublin

Gardaí issue renewed appeal for Stephen Cawley (17) missing from Co Laois

Stephen Cawley is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes. Expand

Close

Stephen Cawley is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Stephen Cawley is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Stephen Cawley is described as being 5 foot 11 inches in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Gardaí have renewed their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old boy missing from Co Laois.

Stephen Cawley is missing from the Mountmellick area of Co Laois since Tuesday, December 27.

He is described as being 5ft 11in in height, of a slim build, with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Stephen was wearing blue jeans, grey runners, a green zip-up hoodie and blue jacket.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Laois news

Most Watched

Privacy