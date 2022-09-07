Gardaí issue appeal to help find man (74) missing from his home in Dublin

Michael Flynn is missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 74-year-old man missing from Dublin.

Michael Flynn is missing from the Leopardstown area of Dublin 18 since the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Michael is described as being 5ft and 4 inches tall with short light grey hair and green eyes.

It’s understood he was wearing a navy blue rain jacket, grey trousers and dark boots when last seen.

Gardaí and Michael’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Stepaside Garda Station 01 6665700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.