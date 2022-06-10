| 15.5°C Dublin

Gardaí issue appeal for missing girl (17) from Co Louth

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl missing from Co Louth.

Ashlinn Menary is missing from Dundalk since Wednesday, June 1.

She is described as being 5’ 6” in height with a medium build and brown hair. When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and denim jeans.

Anyone with information on Ashlinn’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

