Gardaí issue appeal for missing girl (13) from Co Westmeath

Simone Twomey is missing from Athlone, Co Westmeath Expand

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old girl missing from Co Westmeath.

Simone Twomey has been missing from Athlone since October 30.

She is described as being approximately 5ft 3 inches in height, of slim build with light brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Simone was wearing a green hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners. She was carrying a small black bag.

Anyone with information on Simone’s whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 90 649 8557, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

