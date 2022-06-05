Gardaí issue appeal for missing boy (6) who is ‘believed to be in the company of adult relatives’

An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of six-year-old Michael O’Connell.

The young boy was reported missing to Gardaí in Mullingar on Friday, June 3.

Michael is believed to be in the company of adult relatives and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the Border Region.

An Garda Síochána are concerned for his welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts.

Michael is described as approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Investigating Gardaí are also looking for information on the current whereabouts of the any of the following vehicles:

151WH2454 Silver BMW 418

131WH1629 Blue Audi A4

00WH5417 Fiat Campervan

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The appeal is being shared across An Garda Siochana’s social media platforms.

Gardaí said the status of this investigation is being kept under constant review.