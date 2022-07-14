| 15.9°C Dublin

Gardaí issue appeal for Megan Lockhart (17) missing from Dublin

Megan Lockhart (17) is missing from her home in Tallaght Expand

Close

Megan Lockhart (17) is missing from her home in Tallaght

Megan Lockhart (17) is missing from her home in Tallaght

Megan Lockhart (17) is missing from her home in Tallaght

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl who is missing from Dublin.

Megan Lockhart is missing from her home in Tallaght, since Wednesday, July 6. The teenager was last seen in Dublin 8.

Megan is described as being 5’ 5” in height, of slim build with blonde hair. It is unknown what Megan was wearing at the time she went missing but it is believed that she had a backpack with her.

Anyone with information on Megan's whereabouts is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy