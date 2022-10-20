Gardaí issue appeal for man (75) missing from Dublin

Noel Keegan, who is missing from Swords, is described as 5’11” in height and of thin build.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 75-year-old man missing from Dublin.

Noel Keegan from Swords was last seen in the Beaumont area of Dublin 9 on Wednesday, October 19.

Mr Keegan is described as 5’11” in height and of thin build. He has white/grey hair, blue eyes and when last seen he was wearing a dark coloured baseball cap, a blue short sleeved shirt, a black body warmer, black trousers and black shoes.

Mr Keegan also wears glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Noel Keegan is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 6664400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.