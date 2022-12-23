| 8.5°C Dublin

Gardaí issue appeal for Gavin Brewster (13) missing from Co Meath

Gavin Brewster was last seen in Navan on Sunday, December 18. Expand

Close

Gavin Brewster was last seen in Navan on Sunday, December 18.

Gavin Brewster was last seen in Navan on Sunday, December 18.

Gavin Brewster was last seen in Navan on Sunday, December 18.

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who is missing from Co Meath.

Gavin Brewster was last seen in Navan on Sunday, December 18.

He is described as being 5 foot in height, with short blonde hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Gavin was wearing at the time he went missing.

It is believed that Gavin may have travelled to Dublin city.

Anyone with information on Gavin’s whereabouts are asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy