Gardaí issue appeal for Gavin Brewster (13) missing from Co Meath

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 13-year-old boy who is missing from Co Meath.

Gavin Brewster was last seen in Navan on Sunday, December 18.

He is described as being 5 foot in height, with short blonde hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Gavin was wearing at the time he went missing.

It is believed that Gavin may have travelled to Dublin city.

Anyone with information on Gavin’s whereabouts are asked to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.