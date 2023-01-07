David O’Callaghan is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, of a slim build and with light brown hair.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old boy who is missing from Co Cork since Christmas Day.

David O’Callaghan is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, of a slim build and with light brown hair.

When last seen on December 25, he was wearing a black Canada Goose jacket, a light grey tracksuit and light grey Nike runners.

David is known to frequent the north side of Cork city.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.