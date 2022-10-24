| 11.4°C Dublin

Gardaí issue appeal following serious assault of man (40s) in Co Laois

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault of a man in Portlaoise, Co Laois, over the weekend.

The man, who is aged in his 40s, was walking on Coote Street in the town at around 1.20am on Sunday when he was approached by a group of four people and assaulted.

He suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and is currently being treated at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

No arrests have been made so far.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Coote Street between 1.20am and 1.30am on Sunday, particularly any road users who may have camera footage - including dash cam footage –  is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Portlaoise garda station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

