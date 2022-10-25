Gardaí issue appeal following assault of man (30s) in Dublin city centre

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault of a man in Dublin city centre over two weeks ago.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found with injuries near a train station on Amiens Street by gardaí on the morning of Friday, October 7.

The incident is understood to have happened at around 7am.

The man was later taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made in relation to this incident, at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to any one who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any person who was in the vicinity of Amiens Street between 6.40am to 7.10am on Friday, October 7, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) of the incident, is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Store Street garda station on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.