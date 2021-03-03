Gardaí issue almost 10,000 fines for breaches of Covid regulations

GARDAÍ have given out nearly 10,000 Covid fine notices since the penalties came in, it was revealed today.

A total of more than 9,800 fixed-penalty notices have been handed out under all categories for breaches of anti-virus regulations, an official at the Department of the Taoiseach said.

Liz Canavan, an assistant secretary at Government Buildings, also appealed for young people who may now realise the risks they took in the “scenes in Limerick” overnight, to now come forward for testing if they are worried.

Dozens of people gathered in College Court in the Castletroy area of Limerick city to party and set off fireworks yesterday evening.

“I want to say that the majority of young people are doing great. And they have missed out on a lot. If you have slipped up and you were a part of last night’s events, the best thing you can do now is come forward for testing if you have any concerns,” Ms Canavan said.

But the Government is concerned that more people are out and about.

There has been a 14pc increase in the number of people at work in recent times, she said.

Meanwhile, footfall in towns and cities is up by 17pc, and there were more than half a million people – 547,000 – who were “moving around” last week.

Road traffic has grown by 8pc in a similar timeframe, she added. But the Government is still asking people not to go to work, to stay at home, and to keep within their 5km limit when out for exercise.

Ireland was making steady progress and “things are definitely improving”, Ms Canavan said, with 2.8pc of the population now fully vaccinated.

Some 8.6 doses have been given out for every 100 people in the population, and almost 5pc of us, or one in twenty, have had the first jab.

