Gardaí investigating theft of multiple dogs from Offaly kennel

Gardaí are investigating the theft near Ballinagar, Co Offaly. Photo: Stock image

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of dogs from a dog breeding kennel in Co Offaly on Sunday night.

Gardaí have said the theft occurred late on Sunday night or early on Monday morning at a premises in Ballinagar, near Tullamore.

It is believed up to eight dogs were stolen from the kennel during the burglary.

Gardaí said no arrests have been made at this stage of the investigation and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

“Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a commercial premises in the Balligar area of Co Offaly that occurred between the evening of Sunday, 27th March, 2022, and the morning of Monday, 28th March, 2022.

“No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore garda station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station,” a Garda spokesperson said.