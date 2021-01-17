Gardaí investigating the discovery of a body near rail line in Ballyhaunis

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances regarding the discovery of a body in Ballyhaunis this Sunday afternoon.
Gardaí are currently at the scene which is on land near a railway line in Ballyhaunis.
Gardaí had earlier asked Iarnród Eireann to suspend trains passing through Ballyhaunis as it dealt with the incident and a number of services between Westport and Heuston Station had to be diverted via bus links.
“The results of a post-mortem will determine the course of further enquiries in the case,” a Garda spokesperson said.
Gardaí say there is no further information into the identity of the deceased available at this time.
More to follow.
Online Editors