Gardaí investigating the discovery of a body near rail line in Ballyhaunis

Gardaí have said a post mortem will guide the course of their investigation into the discovery of the body.

Gardaí are investigating all of the circumstances regarding the discovery of a body in Ballyhaunis this Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí are currently at the scene which is on land near a railway line in Ballyhaunis.

Gardaí had earlier asked Iarnród Eireann to suspend trains passing through Ballyhaunis as it dealt with the incident and a number of services between Westport and Heuston Station had to be diverted via bus links.

“The results of a post-mortem will determine the course of further enquiries in the case,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí say there is no further information into the identity of the deceased available at this time.

More to follow.





Online Editors