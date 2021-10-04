Gardaí investigating sexual abuse allegations made against garda by members his family

Gardaí in the south of the country are investigating sexual abuse allegations made against a garda by members of his family.

The Garda has been suspended while the investigation proceeds into the allegation that he sexually abused his daughters for more than a decade, the Irish Daily Star reported.

The officer was arrested after members of his family presented at a garda station and issued a statement.

It is understood the case is being investigated by specialist detectives who are part of squad which examines abuse and sexual assaults.

A statement released by gardaí said: “Following a garda investigation into allegations of abuse of minors, a member of An Garda Siochána based in the south of the country has been arrested and suspended.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, An Garda Siochána is not commenting any further at this time.”

It is understood the alleged abuse came to light after one of the victims was hospitalised when she became unwell and that the accused is being investigated for crimes including rape and sexual abuse.

It is alleged the crimes were perpetrated against several of his daughters over a 12-year period.

If convicted the garda could face a life sentence.