A woman has been arrested by gardai in connection with a serious hit and run incident overnight that left four people in hospital including one person in a critical condition.

The incident occurred in the Cornmarket Row area of Limerick City around 1am.

A woman in her 20s was arrested in relation to the incident and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Henry Street Garda Station.

Earlier a Garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí in Henry Street, Limerick are appealing for witnesses in relation to a serious injury hit and run road traffic collision that occurred at Corn Market Row, Limerick in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 10th October, 2021 at approximately 1am”

“Three pedestrians, one man and two woman were struck by a vehicle which left the scene. All three persons were removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick.”

“The male pedestrian (33 years) received serious injuries and is in critical condition. The two female pedestrians (both late 30s) received non-life threatening injuries. A fourth female (19 years) pedestrian presented at University Hospital Limerick also injured by the same vehicle at the same time. Her condition is non-life threatening.”

Gardai recovered the car they believe was involved “abandoned a short distance away and has been seized for technical examination”.

Appealing for witnesses, the spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. Any road users who were travelling along Corn Market and High Street in the early hours of this morning Sunday 10th October, 2021 between 1a.m. and 1.30a.m. and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on (061) 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Investigations remain ongoing,” the spokeswoman added.