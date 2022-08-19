Gardaí in Bailieboro are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a male pedestrian (50s) in Co Cavan.

Investigators believe the incident occurred sometime between 10pm last night and noon today.

Shortly after 12pm this afternoon, the man’s body was discovered by a road user along the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff.

Read More

"It is understood the incident occurred sometime between 10pm yesterday evening, Thursday 18th August 2022, and 12pm today, Friday, August 19," a garda spokesperson said.

"Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the man was pronounced dead. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

"Following an examination of the area, it was identified that the male was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene."

Forensic collision Investigators have completed a full technical examination of the scene and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Bailieboro are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, and to anyone who is aware of a vehicle with unexplained damage in the wider Cavan area.

Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were on the N3 in Ballyjamesduff between 10pm yesterday evening, Thursday, August 18, and midday today, and who observed any unusual activity in the area to make contact.

Any drivers who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the area between these hours are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.