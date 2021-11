Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in unexplained circumstances in north Co Dublin this afternoon.

Gardaí attended a home in Balbriggan where the body of a man in his 60s was discovered.

The scene is currently preserved, and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

No additional information is available at this time.

Further updates will follow.