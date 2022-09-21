| 17.8°C Dublin

Gardaí investigating claims of online threat made against school in Co Louth

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Gardaí are investigating a threat made on social media against a school in Co Louth today.

Officers attended St Oliver’s Community College in Drogheda earlier today following claims of an online threat.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating a threat made on a social media messaging app towards an educational institution in Drogheda today, Wednesday 21st September, 2022.

“Ongoing patrols of the area are taking place.”

Investigations ongoing.

Independent.ie has contacted St Oliver’s Community College and is awaiting a response. 

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy