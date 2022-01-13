Gardaí are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a pub in Dublin last night.

A garda spokesperson said no damage was caused to the premises, which is located on Drimnagh Road, in Crumlin.

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licensed premises on the Drimnagh Road, Crumlin last night, Wednesday 12th January 2022.”

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident.

The spokesperson said they are looking for anyone who may have camera footage from the area overnight to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crumlin Garda station on 01 666 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

